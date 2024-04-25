

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prime Hydration LLC, a company co-founded by the famous YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, is facing legal troubles as two separate lawsuits have been filed against it.



In the first case, which was filed in the Southern District of New York, the company is accused of engaging in deceptive practices related to its 12-ounce energy drinks. The lawsuit alleges that the drinks contain more caffeine than advertised, with levels ranging between 215-225 milligrams instead of the claimed 200 milligrams.



In the second case, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Prime Hydration is accused of misleading marketing practices regarding its grape sports drink. The product was marketed as a healthy beverage, but the lawsuit alleges that it contains concerning levels of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are potentially harmful. The plaintiff, Elizabeth Castillo, conducted independent testing on the grape sports drink and discovered PFAS levels that significantly exceeded the EPA's health advisory limits.



Castillo's lawsuit alleges that Prime Hydration misrepresented the health benefits of the grape sports drink by failing to disclose the presence of toxic PFAS ingredients. She is seeking a $5 million judgment and is demanding a jury trial to address the matter, as well as for Prime Hydration to compensate for losses, damages, legal fees, and litigation expenses associated with the case.



In response to Castillo's allegations, Logan Paul addressed the claims in a TikTok video, stating that anyone can sue anyone at any time, but that doesn't make the lawsuit true. He also claimed that the allegations were baseless and unsupported by any evidence.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken