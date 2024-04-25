

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Timothy syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that can affect various bodily systems, causing severe cardiac, neurological, and psychiatric symptoms, as well as physical characteristics like webbed fingers and toes. A study titled 'Antisense oligonucleotide therapeutic approach for Timothy syndrome' by Dr. Sergiu Pasca and his team at Stanford University in California has recently demonstrated a potential new therapy's effectiveness for treating this disorder.



The study focused on a specific gene region known as CACNA1C, which harbors a mutation responsible for Timothy syndrome. To test the therapy, the team utilized antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) in experiments on brain tissue structures cultivated from human cells (organoids) and combined tissue structures from different cell types (assembloids). They also examined organoids transplanted into rat brains, all originating from individuals with Timothy syndrome.



The results of the study showed that the use of ASOs effectively restored normal cellular function in organoids, which are 3D structures that mimic cell function in the body. The therapeutic effects lasted for a minimum of 90 days, indicating the promising potential of this method to provide long-term treatment options for Timothy syndrome. Pasca expressed optimism about the study's outcomes, highlighting the successful correction of cellular deficiencies associated with Timothy syndrome.



The study's findings could lead to innovative treatment options for Timothy syndrome, offering hope for the development of an effective therapy for this severe neurodevelopmental disorder. The team is now actively working to translate these findings into clinical applications, which could bring significant improvements to the lives of people affected by this rare disorder.



