

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Western Digital Corp (WDC):



Earnings: $113 million in Q3 vs. -$580 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q3 vs. -$1.82 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Western Digital Corp reported adjusted earnings of $210 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $3.46 billion in Q3 vs. $2.80 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.60 - $3.80 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken