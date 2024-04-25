

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $83.10 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $54.76 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $915.45 million from $860.07 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $83.10 Mln. vs. $54.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.23 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $915.45 Mln vs. $860.07 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.38



