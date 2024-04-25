

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $253 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.3 billion from $3.2 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $253 Mln. vs. $292 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.3 Bln vs. $3.2 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50-$0.60



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken