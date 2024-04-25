

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Resmed Inc (RMD) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $300.5 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $232.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $314.4 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $1.197 billion from $1.117 billion last year.



Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $300.5 Mln. vs. $232.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.197 Bln vs. $1.117 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken