

Monetary developments from the euro area and consumer confidence from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, retail sales and household consumption from Norway and foreign trade data from Sweden are due.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is forecast to rise to 92 in April from 91 in March.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to release quarterly unemployment data and retail sales figures. The jobless rate is seen at 11.8 percent in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to issue monetary aggregates figures for March. Eurozone M3 money supply is expected to grow 0.5 percent on year following a 0.4 percent rise in February.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is widely expected to hold the benchmark rate at 16.00 percent.



