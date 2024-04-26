Das Instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2024
The instrument 3YZ NL00150006R6 CTP N.V. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2024
Das Instrument F3DC NL00150003E1 FUGRO NV NAM. EO 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2024
The instrument F3DC NL00150003E1 FUGRO NV NAM. EO 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2024
Das Instrument 5K2 GB0030329360 WINCANTON PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.04.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.04.2024
The instrument 5K2 GB0030329360 WINCANTON PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.04.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 29.04.2024
