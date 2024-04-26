

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) report that its adjusted revenue for the first-quarter of 2024 was 6.22 billion euros up 18.1% from the first-quarter of 2023. On an organic basis, quarterly revenue increased by 19.1%.



Consolidated revenue for the first-quarter of 2024 was 6.28 billion euros.



Safran confirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, which is based on constant scope of consolidation and adjusted data. It still projects revenue to be around 27.4 billion euros, and recurring operating income close to 4.0 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken