SHOWROOMPRIVE: CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUBMITTED TO THE APPROVAL OF THE JUNE 19, 2024, SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Renewal of Michael Dayan' mandate as Director, following the expiration of his term of office on June 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Appointment of Amanda de Montal as Director in replacement of Eric Dayan following the expiration of his term of office on June 19 th , 2024

, 2024 Appointment of Eric Sitruk as new Director

Renewal of Benoît Camps' mandate as non-voting member of the Board (Censeur) following the expiration of his term of office on June 19th, 2024

La Plaine Saint Denis, April 26, 2024 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a European group specializing in smartshopping, announces the proposed changes of the composition of its Board of directors, which will be submitted to the shareholders' meeting of June 19, 2024 for approval.

The terms of office of Michael Dayan, Amanda de Montal, Eric Sitruk and Benoit Camps would be for 4 fiscal years and would expire following the shareholders' meeting convened to approve the financial statements for fiscal year ending on December 31, 2027.

Eric Sitruk's resume

After studying economics at university, Eric Sitruk founded his first women's ready-to-wear company, Bel Air, at the age of 20 in 1984.

At the end of the 1980s, he launched the "Goldfinger" watch and jewelry chain, which quickly became a benchmark in gold discounting. At the same time, he opened around twenty currency exchange bureaus to coincide with the deregulation of the foreign exchange business.

In 1989, Eric Sitruk bought out Accor group's subsidiary SGED (Société Générale d'Exploitation des drugstores), which notably owned the Drugstore Opéra, sold 3 years later to the Celio group.

This transaction was the prelude to a diversification into real estate, with dozens of property and development operations in Paris. In recent years, Eric Sitruk has diversified his assets by taking minority stakes in mid-sized companies (including SRP Groupe, IZAC, MOMA GROUPE, TOMCAT CAPITAL).

Amanda de Montal's resume

Raised in the UK and the USA, Amanda de Montal is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris.

She began her career at cosmetics giant L'Oréal, then after 5 years embarked on a life of entrepreneurship.

First, she created a swimwear brand called "Colors do Brasil", distributed in Europe, the United States and the Middle East, which she sold to an American group in 2008.

Amanda then went on to set up a consulting firm specializing in Participatory Innovation, and developed in-house competitions for major groups (CVS, Sanofi and L'Oréal) worldwide to encourage "intrapreneurship" and the sharing of best practices. Over the past 15 years, these initiatives have generated disruptive new ideas, solved problems and fostered a culture of innovation. They have also helped to anchor employees' sense of belonging within the groups.

In 2018, alongside her consulting activities, Amanda launched the eponymous Amanda de Montal house, which offers exclusive home fragrances and candles with scents inspired by the family's Armagnac. With this eco-responsible collection, developed by French artisans and crafted in an ESAT, Amanda affirms her commitment to Made in France luxury, craftsmanship, inclusion and diversity.

She also sits on the Board of Directors of Armagnac de Montal.

PERSPECTIVES

Should the shareholders approve the renewals and appointments proposed, the composition of the Board of directors would be as follows:

Number of directors Number of independent directors Share of independent directors Gender partity (male/female) Following the June 19, 2024, shareholders' meeting 11 4 Total 36% 55% - 45%

about showroomprivÉ

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported GMV of €1 billion incl. VAT in 2023, and net revenue of €677 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial Communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anne Charlotte Neau-Julliard

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial Media Relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nJxxZpmcaJybl52fk8ibZ2hkmGdpx5GammLGxGaaa5uZbJ1hnWuVl5TKZnFmmGpt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85357-cp_evolution-conseil-d-administration_250424-en.pdf