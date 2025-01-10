SHOWROOMPRIVE: HALF-YEAR REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

La Plaine Saint Denis, January 10, 2025 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today publishes the half year achievement report on liquidity contract.

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by SRP GROUPE to ODDO BHF SCA, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2024:

783,754shares

25,262.54 euros

As a reminder, as of May 20th, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account dedicated to the contract implementation:

172,558 shares

146,195 euros

Over the six-month period starting July 1st, 2024, and ending December 31st, 2024, the following transactions were executed:

896 purchase transactions

655 sale transactions

Over the same period, the traded volumes were:

Purchase: 371,318 shares and 360,997.92 euros

Sale: 304,271 shares and 291,373.23 euros

NEXT PUBLICATION

2024 annual results: March 13th, 2025

ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Showroomprivé is a French e-commerce pioneer specializing in the event-driven sale of brand-name products at discounted prices. The Group currently operates in France and six other countries. The company, co-founded and managed by David DAYAN, has achieved gross merchandise volume of over €1 billion in 2023, and employs 1100 people.

Through its three sites (Showroomprivé, Beauté privée and The Bradery), the Group offers its 21 million members ephemeral sales featuring major discounts on fashion, beauty, home decoration, travel & leisure brands. The Group supports 3,000 partner brands in their inventory clearance, visibility and digital growth strategies through its various services.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP).

Contact

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89494-srp-groupe-cp-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-31-12-2024-en.pdf