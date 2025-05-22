SHOWROOMPRIVE: Postponing of the Annual General Meeting of SRP Group

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 22 May 2025 - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, informs its shareholders of the postponing of its annual general meeting initially planned scheduled on 25 June 2025 due to the postponing of the publication of its 2024 universal registration document (including the 2024 annual financial report).

This decision stems as a continuity of the press release dated April 30, 2025, reporting the decline in business volume recorded by the Group and the exercise of the purchase option on part of the remaining capital of The Bradery. The impact of this situation on its financial statements incurred the postponing of the publication of the 2024 universal registration document (URD) (including the 2024 annual financial report). A strategic review has been launched in parallel.

The progress of the strategic review to date does not enable the formation of a definitive opinion on the valuation of certain assets, notably the value of goodwill, deferred taxes, and equity interests. As a result, the financial statements could not be approved by the Board of Directors and the universal registration document can therefore not be finalised. The Company will submit a request to the President of the Commercial Court of Bobigny to obtain an extension of the deadline for holding its annual general meeting, originally scheduled for June 25, 2025.

The Company will inform the market of developments related to the finalization of its financial statements, the publication of its 2024 universal registration document (URD) containing the 2024 annual financial report, and the date of the general meeting notice.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "goal" or similar expressions. Although the Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are advised that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a GMV VAT[1] of almost 1 billion euros in 2024, and a net revenue of 650 million euros. The Group is headed by co-founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

4 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) represents the total invoiced transaction amount including all taxes and therefore includes gross Internet sales, including sales o the Marketplace, other services and other income.

