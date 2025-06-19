SHOWROOMPRIVE: Changes in Showroomprivé Group governance

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, June 19th, 2025 - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces, the departure of François de Castelnau from his position as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group Chief Financial Officer and Director, the appointment of Benoît Jacheet as interim Group Chief Financial Officer and the co-option of Éric Dayan as Director.

At its meeting on June 19, 2025, the Board of Directors of SRP Groupe decided to terminate François de Castelnau's term of office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 19, 2025, and noted François de Castelnau's subsequent decision to resign from his positions as Director and from all other functions within the Group, with immediate effect.

The Group would like to thank him for his contribution to several important cycles in the life of the company over the past six years.

SRP Groupe also announces the appointment of Benoît Jacheet as interim Group CFO. A graduate of ICN Business School in Nancy, Benoît Jacheet began his career as deputy manager of BNP Paribas' office in Indonesia. He then held management control and strategic marketing positions with IBM, Bouygues, Cegetel and Neuf Cegetel. Since 2010, he has been working as CFO and interim manager, in charge of structuring finance departments for companies undergoing major transformation. Most recently, he has worked with the Navya, Veja and IN groupe brands.

The Showroomprivé Group is pleased to be able to rely on an experienced profile like Benoit Jacheet to lead the Group's financial policy during this transitional period.

To replace François de Castelnau, who has resigned, and on the proposal of David Dayan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SRP Groupe, the Board of Directors, at its meeting of June 19, 2025, decided, on the recommendation of the Appointments and Compensation Committee, to co-opt Éric Dayan to the position of Director for the remainder of François de Castelnau's term of office, i.e. until the General Meeting of SRP Groupe convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026. This co-optation will be submitted for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of SRP Groupe.

Éric Dayan, 44, is a recognized expert in the retail and event sales sectors, with an excellent knowledge of the Showroomprivé Group, having participated in its creation in 2006 as Associate Director, then Head of BtoB activity until the end of 2016. Éric Dayan has been a director of SRP Groupe for many years, his previous term of office having expired at the close of the Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2024.

Since 2016, Éric Dayan has focused on entrepreneurial and investment activities. He co-founded of Highstay, a company specializing in the rental of high-end apartments offering premium hospitality and concierge services.

Éric Dayan will bring his expertise in operational matters to the Board of Directors and will once again contribute fully to the Group's strategic orientations as it adapts its business model to changing customer expectations and the new competitive environment.

Following this co-option, SRP Groupe's Board of Directors will comprise the following 12 members:

David Dayan

Sophie Moreau-Garenne

Olivier Marcheteau

Brigitte Tambosi

Clémence Gastaldi

Cyril Vermeulen

Emilie Patou

Michaël Dayan

Amanda de Montal

Eric Sitruk

Eric Dayan

Benoit Camps, non-voting member

The Company will inform the market of the availability of its Universal Registration Document (DEU) 2024 (containing the Annual Financial Report 2024) and the date of the Annual General Meeting.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a GMV VAT1 of almost 1 billion euros in 2024, and a net revenue of 650 million euros. The Group is headed by co-founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yGpyk5hvl2rJnm9xY5ybZ2iWbGaSmGfIlmScyGZxaJfHZ5xhlG9hb5aWZnJjmGxu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92378-srp-pr-group-governance-19.06.25.pdf