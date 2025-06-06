SHOWROOMPRIVE: Extension of the deadline for holding the annual general meeting for the 2024 financial year

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 6 June 2025 - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces, further to its press release dated 22 May 2025, that the deadline for holding its general meeting to approve the 2024 financial statements has been extended by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Bobigny until 31 December 2025.

As a reminder, the Company requested the postponing of its annual general meeting initially scheduled for 25 June 2025, due to the postponing of the availability of the 2024 universal registration document (including the 2024 annual financial report).

The Company will inform the market of the availability of its 2024 universal registration document (URD) (containing the 2024 annual financial report) and the date of the general meeting notice.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a GMV VAT1 of almost 1 billion euros in 2024, and a net revenue of 650 million euros. The Group is headed by co-founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé NewCap Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.net Financial communication

Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier Anthony Alfont

Relations. presse@showroomprive.net Financial media relations

Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau

showroomprive@newcap.eu

