Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142R6 | ISIN: FR0013006558 | Ticker-Symbol: 19R
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 17:20
0,480 Euro
+6,19 % +0,028
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHOWROOMPRIVE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4700,55618:44
Actusnews Wire
06.06.2025 18:23 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHOWROOMPRIVE: Extension of the deadline for holding the annual general meeting for the 2024 financial year

La Plaine Saint Denis, France, 6 June 2025 - Showroomprivé ("SRP Group" or the "Company"), a European group specialized in flash sales, announces, further to its press release dated 22 May 2025, that the deadline for holding its general meeting to approve the 2024 financial statements has been extended by order of the President of the Commercial Court of Bobigny until 31 December 2025.

As a reminder, the Company requested the postponing of its annual general meeting initially scheduled for 25 June 2025, due to the postponing of the availability of the 2024 universal registration document (including the 2024 annual financial report).

The Company will inform the market of the availability of its 2024 universal registration document (URD) (containing the 2024 annual financial report) and the date of the general meeting notice.

ABOUT showroomprive

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3,000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a GMV VAT1 of almost 1 billion euros in 2024, and a net revenue of 650 million euros. The Group is headed by co-founder David Dayan and employs more than 1,100 people.

For more information: http://showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

ShowroomprivéNewCap
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations investor.relations@showroomprive.netFinancial communication
Théo Martin, Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Anthony Alfont
Relations.presse@showroomprive.net		Financial media relations
Gaelle Fromaigeat, Nicolas Merigeau
showroomprive@newcap.eu
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5ufYsaaaJqXyW2cYZyYb2hqZpiVkmPFa2WVl5JtZMeVm59kypdmZpmbZnJjlmho
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92132-srp-pr-extension-of-the-deadline-for-holding-the-2024-agm.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.