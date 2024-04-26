

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. reported net income to shareholders of 165.86 billion yen for the year ended March 31, up 78.8% from last year. Net income per share was 52.69 yen compared to 29.74 yen. Net revenue was 1.56 trillion yen, an increase of 17.0% from prior year.



Nomura Holdings also announced that it has declared a dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken