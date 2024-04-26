

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 34-year low of 156.22 against the U.S. dollar, a 16-year low of 167.53 against the euro and a 9-year low of 195.33 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 156.65, 167.00 and 194.76, respectively.



The yen slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 171.08 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 170.59.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to nearly a 10-year low of 102.17, a 2-month low of 93.15 and a 17-year low of 114.42 from Thursday's closing quotes of 101.44, 95.27 and 113.96, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 158.00 against the greenback, 169.00 against the euro, 197.00 against the pound, 173.00 against the franc, 103.00 against the aussie, 94.00 against the kiwi and 115.00 against the loonie.



