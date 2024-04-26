KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera (KYO) reported profit to owners of parent of 101.07 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024, down 21.0% from last year. Earnings per share was 71.58 yen compared to 89.15 yen. Sales revenue was 2.00 trillion yen, a decline of 1.0% from last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 112.0 billion yen; basic earnings per share of 79.31 yen; and sales revenue of 2.05 trillion yen.
