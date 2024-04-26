

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TDK Corporation (TTDKF.PK), a manufacturer of electronic components, Friday reported profit before tax of 179.241 billion yen for the full year, higher than 167.219 billion yen in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 124.687 billion yen or 328.19 yen per share from 114.187 billion yen or 300.64 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Sales for the year, however, declined 3.5 percent to 2,103.876 billion yen from 2,180.817 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking forward to fiscal 2025, the company expects net sale to be 2,105 billion, nearly flat with fiscal 2024. Profit before tax for the year is expected to increase 2.7 percent year on year to 184 billion.



Additionally, TDK plans to pay a year-end dividend of 58 yen per share.



