Freitag, 26.04.2024
WKN: A2QQ50 | ISIN: US33835G2057 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
01.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q1 2024

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) 
Fix Price Group PLC: Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q1 2024 
26-Apr-2024 / 09:50 MSK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fix Price announces key operating and financial results for Q1 2024 
Keeping focus on unlocking the long-term potential of the business despite market challenges 
 
       26 April 2024, Limassol, Cyprus - Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, "Fix Price", the 
       "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, 
       today announces its operating and IFRS financial results based on management accounts for the first 
       quarter (Q1 2024) ended 31 March 2024. 
       Operating AND FINANCIAL summary for Q1 2024 
          -- Revenue grew by 8.8% y-o-y and reached RUB 71.7 billion 
          -- Retail revenue increased by 9.0% to RUB 63.3 billion 
          -- Wholesale revenue was RUB 8.3 billion, up 6.9% y-o-y 
          -- LFL sales[1] dynamics turned positive increasing 0.4% y-o-y on the back of LFL average 
         ticket growth coupled with gradually recovering LFL traffic. Macroeconomic headwinds continue to put 
         pressure on consumer demand, however, LFL sales growth kept improving in Q2 and exceeded 2% for the 
         first 24 days of April 2024 
          -- During the reporting period, the Company opened 131 net new stores (including 6 franchise 
         stores). As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating a total of 6,545 stores 
          -- In Q1 2024, 28.5 thous. sqm were added to the Company's total selling space, which reached 
         1,419.1 thous. sqm (+12.1% y-o-y) as of the end of the quarter 
          -- The total number of registered cardholders grew by 3.4 million[2] over the last 12 months 
         to 26.4 million (14.6% increase y-o-y), with loyalty-card transactions accounting for 61.0% of retail 
         sales. The average ticket for purchases made using a loyalty card was about 80% higher than the 
         average ticket for non-loyalty-card purchases 
          -- Gross profit was up 6.7% to RUB 23.4 billion supported by revenue growth. Gross margin 
         stood at 32.7% on the back of an increase in cost of goods sold due to devaluation of the rouble and 
         rising transportation costs, which were partially mitigated by a greater share of higher-margin 
         non-food items in retail sales 
          -- SG&A costs (excl. LTIP expense[3] and D&A) as a percentage of revenue was 19.0%, versus 
         16.2% in Q1 2023, due to growth in the shares of staff costs, advertising and other expenses coupled 
         with the negative operating leverage effect. Pressure on the cost base was partially mitigated by 
         efficiencies gained in rental expenses and security services as a percentage of revenue 
          -- Adjusted EBITDA[4] under IFRS 16 amounted to RUB 10.0 billion on the back of pressure on 
         gross margin and growth of SG&A costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.9% 
          -- EBITDA under IFRS 16 amounted to RUB 9.8 billion. The EBITDA margin stood at 13.6% 
          -- Fix Price recorded a net profit of RUB 3.3 billion for the period, with net profit margin 
         at the level of 4.6% 
          -- CAPEX as a percentage of revenue decreased to 1.9%, down from 3.2% in Q1 2023 due to the 
         completion of construction of distribution centres (DCs) in 2023 as planned 
 
"Since the beginning of 2024, we have noted signs of a recovery in consumer confidence, driving our LFL sales into 
positive territory. At the same time, amid high interest rates and inflation expectations, shoppers are still showing a 
preference for savings and large non-food purchases, limiting their spending on inexpensive items. 
 
"Heightened competition in the labour market continues to put pressure on our margins, and recruiting and retaining 
line personnel remains the main challenge for the Company and for Russian retail as a whole. We expect this factor to 
affect our financial performance in the medium term. For our part, we remain committed to a conservative financial 
policy, maintaining high liquidity reserves and low leverage. We are incorporating digital solutions to improve our 
operational efficiency, including artificial intelligence-based products that enable us to automate business processes, 
reduce costs and increase our resilience to external challenges. 
 
"In a challenging operating environment, we continue to take steps to bolster our long-standing leading position. 
During the reporting period, we surpassed the 6,500-store mark and began operating in 29 new communities, where Fix 
Price's arrival was a long-awaited event for local residents. I would also like to note the expansion of our 
international presence: in Q1 2024, the share of international markets increased y-o-y to 10.3% of our total number of 
stores. 
 
"We are constantly focused on analysing trends in consumer preferences and searching for intriguing new products for 
our customers. During the reporting period, we observed a gradual recovery in demand for items in non-food categories, 
with kitchenware, DIY as well as party and celebration products leading the way. 
 
"Our loyalty programme continues to offer tangible benefits to members, and their number increased by 15% over the past 
year, reaching 26.4 million by the end of March 2024. The average ticket of loyalty cardholders continues to be nearly 
double that of other shoppers, an indication of the programme's success. 
 
"I am pleased to see that our team's efforts were reflected in the high rating that we received in a recent study by 
the independent research company Romir. According to this research, we have consistently been among the top three 
retail chains in Russia in terms of trust and visibility, and 2024 was no exception. 
 
I would like to thank all of the Group's employees who have played a part in creating a quality customer experience, 
and I have no doubt that together we will be able to achieve our most ambitious goals and ensure long-term growth in 
the value of our business." 
 
Dmitry Kirsanov, Fix Price CEO

Store base, geographical coverage and selling space 

31 Mar 2024 31 Dec 2023 31 Mar 2023 
Total number of stores       6,545    6,414    5,848 
Russia               5,874    5,756    5,256 
Belarus              299     292     273 
Kazakhstan             287     280     246 
Latvia               45      46      39 
Uzbekistan             22      22      20 
Georgia              7      7      6 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      6 
Mongolia              3      3      2 
Armenia              2      2      - 
Number of Company-operated stores 5,836    5,711    5,206 
Russia               5,277    5,166    4,721 
Belarus              289     282     263 
Kazakhstan             270     263     222 
Number of franchise stores     709     703     642 
Russia               597     590     535 
Latvia               45      46      39 
Kazakhstan             17      17      24 
Uzbekistan             22      22      20 
Belarus              10      10      10 
Georgia              7      7      6 
Kyrgyzstan             6      6      6 
Mongolia              3      3      2 
Armenia              2      2      - 
Selling space (sqm)        1,419,120  1,390,611  1,266,268 
Company-operated stores      1,261,559  1,234,312  1,123,997 
Franchise stores          157,561   156,299   142,271

Development of Company-operated stores 

Q1 2024        Q1 2023 
Gross openings        164              198 
Russia            143              169 
Belarus              9              11 
Kazakhstan           12              18 
Closures            39              31 
Russia             32              23 
Belarus              2               1 
Kazakhstan            5               7 
Net openings         125              167 
Russia            111              146 
Belarus              7              10 
Kazakhstan            7              11 
 
       Operating results 
       Store network expansion 
          -- The total number of stores increased by 11.9% y-o-y to 6,545; the share of franchise stores 
         amounted to 10.8% of the total store count (down 15 bps y-o-y) 
          -- In Q1 2024 Fix Price added 131 net new stores, including 125 Company-operated stores and 6 
         franchise stores, compared to 185 net new stores in Q1 2023, including 167 Company-operated stores 
         and 18 franchise stores 
          -- The Company closed 39 Company-operated stores in Q1 2024 (versus 31 stores in Q1 2023), 
         focusing on further improvement of lease terms

© 2024 Dow Jones News
