

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln Park, New Jersey -based ConSup North America Inc. is recalling around 85,984 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE sliced prosciutto ham product produced in Germany without the benefit of equivalent inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall involves 5.29-oz. plastic packages containing 'Stockmeyer PROSCIUTTO Product of GERMANY' with lot codes 09118-3A, 09118-3B, 09120-3A, 09120-3B, 13133-3A, 13133-3B, 13104-3A, 13104-3B, 13105-3A, 13105-3B, 13109-3A and 13109-3B.



The RTE sliced prosciutto ham item was produced on various dates from September 25, 2023 through March 6, 2024.



The affected products come with 'BEST BEFORE:' dates of 4/28/2024, 5/26/2024, 7/7/2024, 8/4/2024, 8/11/2024 and 10/7/2024.



These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.



The recall was initiated after Germany's Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety notified FSIS that H. Klumper GmbH & Co. KG, a German establishment, produced a portion of the identified lots without the benefit of equivalent inspection and exported them to the U.S. for distribution.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products so far.



Over concern that some product may be in consumers' or retailers' refrigerators, the agency urged them to throw away or return to the place of purchase.



