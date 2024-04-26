KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO:6971) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 ("fiscal year 2024" or the "period"), as summarized below. Complete details are available at: https://global.kyocera.com/ir/library/f_results.html

Consolidated Results: Year-Over-Year

Unit: Millions (except percentages and per-share amounts) Year Ended March 31, 2023

(FY23)

in JPY 2024

(FY24)

in JPY Change 2024

(FY24)

in USD 2024

(FY24)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 2,025,332 2,004,221 (21,111) (1.0) 13,273 12,296 Operating profit: 128,517 92,923 (35,594) (27.7) 615 570 Profit before income taxes: 176,192 136,143 (40,049) (22.7) 902 835 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 127,988 101,074 (26,914) (21.0) 669 620 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent (basic)*: 89.15 71.58 - - 0.47 0.44 Note on exchange rates: U.S. dollar (USD) and euro (EUR) conversions are provided above as a convenience to the reader, based on the rates of USD1 = JPY151 and EUR1 = JPY163, rounded to the nearest unit (as of March 29, 2024) * Earnings per share is recalculated to reflect the previously announced 4-for-1 stock split (effective January 1, 2024)

Summary

The global economy remained generally solid during this period, with growth rates slowed by monetary policies in many regions and rising geopolitical risks. While orders recovered in the company's key automotive components market, the semiconductor- and information & communication-related markets continued to struggle with inventory adjustments, leaving the recovery incomplete.

As compared to the prior fiscal year, consolidated sales revenue decreased by 1.0%, to JPY2,004,221 (USD13,273) million, due mainly to lower demand for major products in the Core Components and Electronic Components businesses, which more than offset increased sales revenue in the company's Solutions business.

Consolidated profits declined also, due mainly to lower production capacity utilization rates caused by reduced orders, as well as an increase in labor expenses and other costs. Nonetheless, the company continued proactive capital investment to allow production expansion as recovery occurs in the future.

As a result, operating profit decreased by 27.7%, to JPY92,923 (USD615) million; profit before income taxes decreased by 22.7%, to JPY136,143 (USD902) million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 21.0%, to JPY101,074 (USD669) million.

Consolidated Financial Highlights: Fourth Quarter

Unit: Millions (except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

(FY23-Q4)

in JPY 2024

(FY24-Q4)

in JPY Change 2024

(FY24-Q4)

in USD 2024

(FY24-Q4)

in EUR Amount

in JPY % Sales revenue: 498,835 511,549 12,714 2.5 3,388 3,138 Operating profit: 14,633 13,079 (1,554) (10.6) 87 80 Profit before income taxes: 13,436 10,505 (2,931) (21.8) 70 64 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 9,205 10,708 1,503 16.3 71 66 (See note above regarding exchange rates)

Consolidated Forecasts: Year Ending March 31, 2025

During fiscal year 2025, inventory adjustments are expected to continue in the semiconductor- and information & communication-related markets, which comprise the company's major source of revenue; however, recovery is anticipated in the latter half (i.e., the six months ending March 31, 2025).

Kyocera aims to expand its business in the Core Components and Electronic Components segments by preparing thoroughly for a recovery in demand for semiconductor- and information & communication-related components, following our proactive and strategic capital investment initiative. In the Solutions segment, the company seeks to develop new products, services, and businesses. At the same time, Kyocera will strive to improve profitability through continued implementation of structural reforms aimed at revitalizing lower-profit, lower-growth businesses.

The consolidated financial forecasts outlined below are based on expected exchange rates of JPY145 to the U.S. dollar and JPY155 to the euro during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Unit: Yen in millions (except percentages, per-share amounts and exchange rates) Fiscal 2024

Results Fiscal 2025 Forecasts Change

(%) from

Fiscal 2024

Results Sales revenue: 2,004,221 2,050,000 2.3 Operating profit: 92,923 110,000 18.4 Profit before income taxes: 136,143 150,000 10.2 Profit attributable to owners of the parent: 101,074 112,000 10.8 Earnings per share attributable to

owners of the parent (basic): 71.58 79.31 * - Average USD exchange rate: 145 145 - Average EUR exchange rate: 157 155 - *Based on the average number of shares outstanding during the year ended March 31, 2024

