

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Friday after a monthly survey conducted by the market research group GfK revealed that British consumer sentiment improved in April on slowing inflation as well as expectations about further tax cuts.



The consumer confidence index rose to -19 in April from -21 in March. The score was also better than economists' forecast of -20.



Among five indices of consumer confidence, four measures were up and one stayed at the same level as in March.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,110 after adding half a percent on Thursday.



Mining giant Anglo American edged down slightly after rejecting BHP's buyout proposal.



Natwest surged 4.6 percent as the lender reported a slightly smaller-than-expected fall in income and profit for its first quarter.



Engineering firm Senior Plc rose about 1 percent after reporting increased Q1 revenue and backing full-year guidance.



Pearson declined 1.7 percent on posting muted first quarter total underlying sales growth.



