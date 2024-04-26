

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rose on Friday but remained on track for a sharp weekly decline due to easing of tensions in the Middle East and fading rate-cut hopes.



Spot gold climbed 0.7 percent to $2,349.32 per ounce but was down nearly 1.5 percent for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $2,361.05.



The dollar drifted lower in early European trade, helping gold prices recover some ground.



The 10-year U.S. yield rose to the highest since November and the 2-year yield topped 5 percent on Thursday after new data showed slowing GDP growth but strong inflation, raising fears of stagflation.



Data showed that U.S. GDP slowed to 1.6 percent annualized in the first quarter after surging by 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Core inflation came in stronger at 3.7 percent in Q1, picking up from a 2 percent annualized rate and pushing out rate-cut bets to December.



Trading later in the day may be influenced by reaction to the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken