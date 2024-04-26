

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Commerce has reached a preliminary agreement with Micron Technology, Inc. to provide $6. 14 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.



Using the federal funding, paired with its investment of $125 billion, Micron will construct two leading-edge Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) fabrication facilities in Clay, New York, and one near the major chip manufacturer's headquarters in Boise, Idaho.



The U.S. Department of Commerce said the DRAM fab in Idaho will be co-located with Micron's R&D facilities in Boise and create approximately 6,500 facility and construction jobs. Together, these investments would advance the company's plans to onshore approximately 40 percent of their DRAM chip production over the next two decades.



For these projects, Micron established two project labor agreements at the New York and Idaho sites. These agreements will ensure that projects are completed efficiently and on time, while also supporting high-quality jobs.



Speaking in Syracuse, New York, Biden said, in all, these projects will create more than 70,000 jobs across both the states, at least 9,000 of which are construction jobs, and 11,000 manufacturing jobs. And it includes 9,000 permanent Micron manufacturing jobs in Clay.



'We're bringing advanced chips manufacturing back to America after 40 years. And it's going to transform our semiconductor industry, a pillar of a modern economy. And it's going to create an entirely new ecosystem in research, design, manufacturing of advanced chips here in America,' Biden said.



Micron is widely recognized as a global leader in leading-edge DRAM technology and production and is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory chips. Currently, all leading-edge DRAM chip manufacturing takes place in East Asia. Through this proposed investment in Micron, the Biden Administration plans to bolster a reliable domestic supply of the DRAM chips that are important components for advanced technologies, such as wireless communications, personal computing, high-performance computer, automotive, and AI.



