HEXPOL AB: Interim report January - March 2024

JANUARY - MARCH 2024

Sales amounted to 5,312 MSEK (5,990).

EBIT amounted to 905 MSEK (946).

EBIT-margin increased to 17.0 percent (15.8).

Profit after tax amounted to 654 MSEK (668).

Earnings per share amounted to 1.90 SEK (1.94).

Operating cash flow amounted to 112 MSEK (593).

"We deliver a first quarter in 2024 with good profitability and high margins. In the quarter, sales amounted to 5,312 MSEK (5,990) and EBIT amounted to 905 MSEK (946). At the same time we strengthened the EBIT margin to 17.0 percent (15.8) driven by better product and price mix and delivered a return on capital employed of 18.8 percent (19.0). Demand from our customers remains on the same level as we saw during the second half of 2023 and sales prices are also stable. At the same time we meet high first quarter 2023 comparative figures when both demand and sales prices were higher, the latter driven by then higher raw material prices. Also, the number of sales days are lower in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023, having negative impact on sales.

We believe that our strong customer focus in combination with our geographical closeness to our customers gives us continued opportunities to deal with the disruptions and further strengthen the market position. The strong business model in combination with a clear acquisition strategy and strong financial position give us good conditions for continued growth and acquisitions."

Peter Rosén, Acting CEO & CFO

This press release consists of such information that HEXPOL AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 a.m. CET on 26 April, 2024. This report has been prepared both in Swedish and English. In case of any divergence in the content of the two versions, the Swedish version shall have precedence.

