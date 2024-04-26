

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $8.220 billion, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $11.430 billion, or $2.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $8.220 billion or $2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $83.083 billion from $86.564 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $8.220 Bln. vs. $11.430 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $83.083 Bln vs. $86.564 Bln last year.



