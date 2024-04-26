

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $683 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $372 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $713 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $5.07 billion from $4.77 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $683 Mln. vs. $372 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.07 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken