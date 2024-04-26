WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $190.1 million, or $4.49 per share. This compares with $288.7 million, or $6.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $6.49 billion from $6.40 billion last year.
AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $190.1 Mln. vs. $288.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.49 vs. $6.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.49 Bln vs. $6.40 Bln last year.
