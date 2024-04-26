

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced $76 million in grants to modernize 45 airports in the U.S.



The projects are funded under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program for airport improvements, including front-of-house projects such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades.



FAA is granting $6.4 million to Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado, $3 million to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida, $1.8 million to South Bend International Airport in Indiana, $2.4 million to Easton Airport in Maryland, $8.3 million to Bangor International in Maine, $1 million to Dickinson-Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in North Dakota, $2.9 million to Grand Forks International Airport in North Dakota, $27.8 million to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, $8.1 million to Joe Foss Field Airport in Sioux Falls, and $1 million to Friday Harbor Airport in Washington.



'Millions of Americans fly every day, and it's important that our nation's airports be equipped to handle such a volume of passengers,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'The grants we're announcing today will make key improvements to ensure passengers move safely and efficiently through our airports-and is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to modernizing our nation's aviation systems.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken