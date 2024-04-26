WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced $76 million in grants to modernize 45 airports in the U.S.
The projects are funded under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) program for airport improvements, including front-of-house projects such as terminal expansions and baggage system upgrades.
FAA is granting $6.4 million to Colorado Springs Airport in Colorado, $3 million to Melbourne Orlando International Airport in Florida, $1.8 million to South Bend International Airport in Indiana, $2.4 million to Easton Airport in Maryland, $8.3 million to Bangor International in Maine, $1 million to Dickinson-Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in North Dakota, $2.9 million to Grand Forks International Airport in North Dakota, $27.8 million to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, $8.1 million to Joe Foss Field Airport in Sioux Falls, and $1 million to Friday Harbor Airport in Washington.
'Millions of Americans fly every day, and it's important that our nation's airports be equipped to handle such a volume of passengers,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'The grants we're announcing today will make key improvements to ensure passengers move safely and efficiently through our airports-and is another example of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to modernizing our nation's aviation systems.'
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX