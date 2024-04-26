

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that she will embark on a nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour with a series of events focused on investing in communities, building wealth, and ensuring every American has the freedom to thrive.



The Vice President's tour will take her back to several states across the country as she highlights how the Biden Administration has built economic opportunity and delivered for the American people.



The Economic Opportunity Tour will kick off with a moderated conversation in Atlanta, GA, on April 29, and an event in Detroit, MI, during the following week. Additional dates and locations will be announced soon, the White House said.



