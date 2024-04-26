MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 09.15 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is up over 42% at $1.21. Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) is up over 35% at $1.24. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is up over 26% at $1.65. Snap Inc. (SNAP) is up over 22% at $13.99. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) is up over 19% at $15.55. BranchOut Food Inc. (BOF) is up over 19% at $2.34. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is up over 13% at $1.82. ResMed Inc. (RMD) is up over 11% at $203.61. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is up over 11% at $173.50. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is up over 11% at $176.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) is up over 10% at $64.99.
In the Red
reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 17% at $1.15. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is down over 15% at $2.32. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is down over 14% at $54.00. Saia, Inc. (SAIA) is down over 13% at $467.19. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (FMST) is down over 10% at $2.30. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) is down over 10% at $2.17.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX