

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec to invest up to C$187 million in advancing chip packaging capacity and capabilities at IBM Canada's Bromont semiconductor plant.



The investment aims to strengthen research and development activities at the plant.



IBM's Bromont facility will focus on enhancing assembly, testing, and packaging capabilities for semiconductor modules used in various applications such as telecommunications, high-performance computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, computer networks, and generative AI.



The agreements also facilitate collaborations with small and medium-sized Canadian enterprises to support the development of a semiconductor ecosystem.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken