Freitag, 26.04.2024
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
26.04.24
08:03 Uhr
41,900 Euro
-0,400
-0,95 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
26.04.2024 | 17:53
61 Leser
PAREF: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2023 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17th, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • 2023 annual financial report ;
  • Board of Directors' report on corporate governance
  • Statutory Auditors' reports
  • Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors
  • Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Investors - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, on request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75008 Paris.

Financial agenda

May 23, 2024: Annual General Meeting of shareholder

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management. This 360° approach enables it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As of December 31, 2023 PAREF Group manages about €3bn assets under management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 Ticker PAR. More information on www.paref.com

PAREF Contact

Antoine CASTRO Jia WANG

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Group Financial Officer

Mail.: info@paref.com Mail.: info@paref.com

Tél.: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86 Tél.: +33 (0) 1 40 29 86 86

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85382-paref_terms-and-conditions-of-availability-of-the-2023-urd.pdf

