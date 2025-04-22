Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.04.2025
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
22.04.25
08:14 Uhr
37,900 Euro
+0,600
+1,61 %
Actusnews Wire
22.04.2025 18:23 Uhr
116 Leser
PAREF: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Finanznachrichten News

Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2024
Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2024 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • 2024 annual financial report ;
  • Board of Directors' report on corporate governance
  • Statutory Auditors' reports
  • Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors
  • Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Investors - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, upon request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75008 Paris.

Financial Agenda

April 29, 2025: Financial information as at March 31, 2025

May 22, 2025: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

July 29, 2025: Half-Year 2025 results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management.

This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at December 31, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

P ress Contacts
PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(1) 40 29 86 86
info@paref.com
Agence Shan
Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz
+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83
paref@shan.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mGpqZMptZm3GmGtvapaXbmNjZ2tow5TKammelWKalpnKb2ljmZppm5mcZnJilmdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91127-terms-and-conditions-of-availability-of-the-2024-urd.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.