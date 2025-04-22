PAREF: TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Terms and conditions of availability or consultation of the 2024

Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document 2024 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

2024 annual financial report ;

Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

Statutory Auditors' reports

Information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors

Information on social, environmental and societal responsibility.

It can be consulted or downloaded from PAREF website (www.paref.com) in "Investors - Publications" section and from the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge, upon request at the registered office of PAREF, 153 Boulevard Haussmann 75008 Paris.

Financial Agenda

April 29, 2025: Financial information as at March 31, 2025

May 22, 2025: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

July 29, 2025: Half-Year 2025 results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management.

This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at December 31, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

