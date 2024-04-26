Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), the provider of edgeCore, a leading real-time Digital Twins platform, announces that Ms. Fay Arjomandi has resigned from the board of directors of edgeTI effective April 25, 2024, to pursue other opportunities. edgeTI would like to thank Ms. Arjomandi for her contributions and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, edgeTI has appointed Ms. Carolyn Hollander as a director of the Company. Ms. Hollander is a global strategist responsible for developing and implementing growth paths with sector leadership, across all business spectrums. Ms. Hollander has dedicated her career to the field of federal government operations and technology industries. She has served at the U.S. Government and supported long-term programs for the military even when in industry. Ms. Hollander has worked globally to craft innovative solutions that bridge the gaps in military and Special Operations Forces settings; notably decades in defense systems, emphasizing cyber security; now recently in medical and humanitarian health arenas. Ms. Hollander holds a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California, attended a Foreign Policy Semester at American University, and earned a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of California, San Diego in La Jolla, California.

Furthermore, Mr. Nicholas Brigman has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Brigman will remain as Corporate Secretary of edgeTI. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, edgeTI has appointed Ms. Sheri Rempel as the Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Rempel has over 25 years of accounting experience working with companies in the areas of real estate development, restaurant management, mining, general financial services, and software development. She specializes in the provision of accounting services to public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange and to companies preparing to list on a Canadian stock exchange. In addition to providing accounting services to reporting issuers, she serves as Chief Financial Officer, Controller, and/or a director of several public companies in the mining, investment, and technology sectors.

ARO Consulting Inc., a company for which Ms. Rempel is the CEO of, and edgeTI have also entered into a consulting agreement dated April 9, 2024, pursuant to which, Ms. Rempel will provide edgeTI with services related to acting as Chief Financial Officer and other professional services. ARO Consulting Inc. will be paid a monthly fee of $11,250 CAD plus taxes and additional hourly fees, if applicable.

