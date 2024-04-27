Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2024) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTC Pink: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company").Further to the Company's news release of March 11, 2024, wherein the Company announced that on March 8, 2024 it had entered into a binding, definitive agreement with VR Resources Ltd. ("VR Resources") (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Hecla-Kilmer REE mineral property located in Ontario (the "Transaction"), the parties have executed an amending agreement (the "Amendment Letter") effective April 23, 2024 (the Agreement and the Amendment Letter collectively the "Amended Agreement"). The Closing Date of the Transaction has been extended to June 30, 2024 in order to facilitate a vote for VR Resources' shareholders at a Special Meeting, to be held on May 31, 2024, as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a diversified Rare-Earth element exploration company based in Vancouver B.C., which wholly owns its TREO and Foothills projects. The Company also holds options on the EBB nickel-cobalt property. All projects are located in British Columbia, a world class mining jurisdiction.

