Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 27.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Jetzt diese wirklich einzigartige Chance ergreifen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2024 | 18:06
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fly Play hf.: Ólafur Þór has decided to resign

Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson has decided to resign as Chief of Finance at PLAY airlines. Ólafur will remain as CFO at the company until his successor arrives.


"Ólafur has been a great team member at PLAY. He was instrumental during the capital raise in Q1 and now leaves the company in a strong position. I wish Ólafur all the best in his upcoming ventures," says Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY.

"I am truly grateful to have gotten the chance to be a part of this PLAY journey. After a successful capital raise, I feel it is the right time for me to step aside and turn my attention to other ventures. I would like to use this opportunity to wish PLAY and my colleagues all the best and I look forward to see the company take the next steps into a bright future," says Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson.



Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.