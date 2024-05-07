Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.05.2024
Diese Aktie hebt ab: +130,67% Kursgewinn in 1 Monat – das sind die Gründe
Fly Play hf.: Strong Passenger and Load Factor Growth Amid Capacity Expansion

In April 2024, PLAY airlines experienced a significant increase in passenger volume, with 122,217 travelers compared to 102,499 in April 2023, marking a notable 19% rise. Moreover, the load factor for April 2024 reached 85.1%, up from 80.8% in the same month last year. This increase is particularly impressive considering a 16% growth in available seat kilometers (ASK) and the timing of Easter, which occurred in March this year.

Of the passengers who traveled with PLAY in April, 30% originated from Iceland, 27% were destined for Iceland, and 43% were connecting passengers (VIA). Additionally, PLAY achieved an impressive on-time performance of 89.4% during the month.

European city destinations within PLAY's network performed exceptionally well in April, with London, Alicante, Paris, Copenhagen, and Berlin all boasting load factors exceeding 90%.

New destination added in April

In April, PLAY introduced ticket sales for a new destination: Cardiff, Wales. The airline will operate two flights per week over a six-week period, starting on October 10, 2024, and concluding on November 20. Furthermore, PLAY has launched ticket sales for destinations including Madeira, Marrakech, Vilnius, and Split, scheduled for the winter months of 2024.

Einar Örn Ólafsson, PLAY's CEO:
"We've witnessed significant improvements in both passenger numbers and load factor. This signals a growing demand and increased recognition of PLAY in our markets. Achieving this notable increase is quite commendable, especially considering the 16% rise in ASK. It demonstrates that we're on the right trajectory and well-positioned for further success. Once again, we've delivered top-notch on-time performance, with April clocking in at 89.4%, surpassing our annual target of 85%. We're consistently proud of the results our operations team delivers each month, and I'm confident they'll continue this excellent work. As we approach the crucial summer season, I eagerly anticipate collaborating with my PLAY colleagues to provide exceptional service to our passengers."


