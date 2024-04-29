

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Cox Media Group and DISH reached a new multi-year agreement that will restore all Cox Media Group stations on DISH, effective immediately, Cox Media said in a statement.



CMG Media provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company's businesses encompass 15 television brands in 9 markets, 50 radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets; a Washington, DC news bureau; and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG's TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several news and independent stations.



