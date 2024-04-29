GAC: Latest Innovative Models and Strategic Plan Debut at Auto China 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC showcased its latest innovative offerings and strategic plans at Auto China 2024, reinforcing its commitment to driving the future of mobility. In addition to unveiling the latest advancements in intelligent transportation through the "Smart Mobility 2027" action plan, GAC introduced several new models, catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.

The auto show saw the global premiere of the second-generation AION V, the flagship model from GAC AION. The model is equipped with 23 revolutionary technologies like self-evolving AI cabin and a 750km range. The car will hit the global market in July 2024.

Hyper, a premium sub-brand under GAC, displayed the highly-anticipated HT 2024 SUV. Equipped with advanced intelligent driving capabilities and an impressive 825km ultra-long range, the model has set a new benchmark for luxury electric vehicles in the automobile sector.

GAC is set to integrate mapless urban NDA features into Hyper models utilizing the ADiGO PILOT system by 2024. Continuous L3 autonomous driving tests are underway, with plans for mass production within a year. Looking forward, GAC aims to introduce user-centric L4 autonomous driving by 2027.

Meanwhile, GAC MOTOR introduced the 2024 version of its E9 models available in two new editions - the Prestige and the State Custom. Accompanying the E9 is the reveal of the GAC M6 MAX, a versatile MPV designed to meet the demands of modern families and individuals alike.

In a display of forward-thinking leadership, GAC MOTOR announced plans to collaborate with Huawei on intelligent chassis and human-machine interaction technologies, aiming to integrate the tech giant's innovations into its upcoming vehicles.

GAC also released a strategic initiative titled "Smart Mobility 2027". Spanning over the course of three years, the plan prioritizes the strengthening of the GAC AI Large Model Platform, the X-SOUL Electronic and Electrical Architecture, and the GAC Intelligent Connected Big Data Platform. This initiative is aimed at advancing the development of intelligent driving and cockpit technologies.

With strengths in brand, capital, location, and scenarios, GAC Group is poised to realize the "Trillion GAC" blueprint. Guided by the "Smart Mobility 2027" plan, the company aims to create a comprehensive, intelligent, and three-dimensional travel solution for all scenarios. This effort is geared towards establishing global leadership in intelligent travel, leveraging technological innovation to boost productivity and make contributions to China's aspirations of automotive industry dominance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399455/WechatIMG9572.jpg

