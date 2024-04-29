

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 11-year high of 104.94 against the yen, nearly a 1-year high of 1.1014 against the NZ dollar and nearly a 4-month high of 1.6291 against the euro, from Friday's closing quotes of 103.41, 1.0997 and 1.6361, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.6587 and 0.8980 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6533 and 0.8929, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 105.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the kiwi, 1.61 against the euro, 0.67 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



