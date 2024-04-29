

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Monday said its loss before tax from continuing operations for the full year widened to 188.53 million pounds from 45.98 million pounds loss in the previous year, primarily due to decline in revenue.



Net loss was 157.49 million pounds or 163.11p per share compared with loss of 39.16 million pounds or 41.29p per share last year.



Revenue for the year decreased 36 percent to 89.54 million pounds from 139.99 million pounds a year ago impacted by the non-recurrence of vaccine manufacturing revenues.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 outlook. It still sees revenue for 2024 to be in the range of 126 million pounds - 134 million pounds.



