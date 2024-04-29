Chinese module maker JinkoSolar says a fire broke out at its integrated module manufacturing facility in Taiyuan, China's Shanxi province. It says the incident could affect its 2024 annual results. On the afternoon of April 26, a fire erupted at JinkoSolar's Integration Factory in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province. Following a call from a local media outlet to the fire brigade in Xiaodian District, Taiyuan City, it was reported that efforts to address the incident were ongoing. Subsequently, the local Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the fire began at 15:07 on the afternoon of the 26th and ...

