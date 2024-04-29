

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Repertoire Immune Medicines Monday said it has entered strategic partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) to develop tolerizing vaccines for up to three autoimmune diseases.



As per the deal, Repertoire will receive an upfront payment of $65 million, up to $1.8 billion on achieving certain milestones, and tiered royalties.



Repertoire, by using its proprietary discovery platform DECODE will develop tolerizing vaccine candidates, while BMS will lead clinical development, regulatory affairs, and commercialization of them.



'This collaboration enables us to serve patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by translating our DECODE discoveries into potentially transformative medicines that address the underlying cause of their disease,' said Torben Straight Nissen, CEO of Repertoire and Executive Partner of Flagship Pioneering.



