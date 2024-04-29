BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line totaled RMB609.40 million, or RMB5.56 per share. This compares with RMB788.65 million, or RMB14.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to RMB23.04 billion from RMB23.33 billion last year.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): RMB609.40 Mln. vs. RMB788.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB5.56 vs. RMB14.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB23.04 Bln vs. RMB23.33 Bln last year.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX