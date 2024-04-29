

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corp. (MNKD) announced on Monday that it has received FDA clearance to start a phase III study of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension for nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease.



The phase III multi-national study, dubbed ICoN-1 will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Clofazimine Inhalation Suspension when added to guideline-based therapy in adults with refractory nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC), followed by an open-label extension.



This registrational study is expected to commence in the United States by the end of the second quarter of 2024, with international sites set to initiate in the second half of 2024.



Commenting on the developments, Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind, said, ' Oral clofazimine has been utilized as a treatment option for patients living with NTM lung disease and we believe that by reducing the dose and administering it directly to the lung we can demonstrate improved dosing, tolerability and safety.'



