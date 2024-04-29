

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced Monday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) in connection with the company's previously announced acquisition of Masonite International Corp. (DOOR). The expiration of the waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2024.



The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies a closing condition for the transaction. Masonite previously announced that its shareholders voted to approve the company's acquisition by Owens Corning at its Special Meeting of Shareholders.



The transaction is anticipated to close in May 2024, subject to satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.



