Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - TeamCentral, an emerging leader in no-code integration solutions based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is excited to announce a new partnership with SAP and that its solution, TeamCentral Connector, is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. TeamCentral Connector integrates with SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP Ariba Buying solutions to provide pre-built connectors for ERP systems in the mid-market. This TeamCentral Connector platform will provide businesses with greater integration capabilities, streamlining the management of data across various systems such as Oracle NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, and Acumatica.

Founded to address the challenge of managing data across diverse systems amidst the surge of SaaS applications, TeamCentral's platform offers a no-code iPaaS solution that simplifies data synchronization and governance, boosts productivity, reduces costs, and mitigates the risks of traditional point-to-point API integrations.

Leveraging integration with SAP Ariba solutions, the TeamCentral Connector makes SAP Business Network solutions more accessible to mid-market companies leveraging either cloud or on-premise ERP solutions. "Through our no-code platform, we're not just transferring data; we're creating connections between key enterprise systems and SAP Ariba solutions to offer a competitive edge in smart spend management," said Andy Park, CGO and Co-Founder of TeamCentral.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SAP and the launch of our solution on SAP Store At TeamCentral, our mission has always been to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. This integration with SAP Ariba Sourcing and SAP Ariba Buying solutions represents a significant step towards achieving that mission," says Marc Johnson, CEO/CTO and Co-Founder at TeamCentral.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

TeamCentral is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs - quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn more about SAP® Ariba solutions, visit https://www.sap.com/products/spend-management.html.

For more information on TeamCentral and the Central No-Code Integration Platform, visit www.teamcentral.ai.

About TeamCentral

TeamCentral, a leader in data integration and automation, offers a cutting-edge, no-code integration platform named Central. This platform accelerates system integration, leveraging AI for advanced data analysis and automation, and connects various data sources efficiently. Central's design prioritizes user accessibility and robust functionality, aiming to streamline business operations and drive value. Originating from Centric Consulting in 2022 and based in Ohio, TeamCentral serves prominent clients and partners, aiding them in enhancing connectivity, automation, and growth.

