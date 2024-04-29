Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716460 | ISIN: DE0007164600 | Ticker-Symbol: SAP
Xetra
29.04.24
15:56 Uhr
171,60 Euro
-2,40
-1,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,92171,9616:12
171,92171,9416:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SAP
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAP SE171,60-1,38 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.