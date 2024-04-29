Hardman & Co Research

DUKE's unique product provides SMEs across diversified sectors with hybrid capital, allowing the existing team to retain control. By optimising the best of equity and debt, DUKE aims to achieve equity-type returns with debt levels of risk. The loan and participating preference share elements support DUKE shareholders' high (2024E: 9.0%), growing (2026E: 7% above 2024), and covered dividend. Early exit fees and equity stakes should generate ongoing capital growth as the portfolio matures. PE-style due diligence before providing capital, and board participation after, reduces downside risk. Management and shareholder interests are aligned.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/duke-meeting-customer-needs-giving-investors-returns/

