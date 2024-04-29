Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
29.04.24
17:36 Uhr
167,70 Euro
-0,10
-0,06 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,72167,7417:37
167,70167,7417:36
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 16:02
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JS Operating Co: Jungle Scout Announces First-Ever Amazon Seller Week

Jungle Scout and industry experts join forces to empower Amazon sellers with actionable growth strategies for marketplace success.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Today, Jungle Scout, the leading Amazon intelligence platform for e-commerce sellers, announced the launch of Amazon Seller Week, a week-long virtual summit designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive on the Amazon marketplace.

Amazon Seller Week

Amazon Seller Week

"The ever-changing Amazon landscape demands constant learning for sellers to succeed," says Greg Mercer, CEO and Founder of Jungle Scout. "Amazon Seller Week bridges the knowledge gap by providing direct access to industry leaders. Sellers will gain practical tools and insights to help them reach their fullest potential and scale their Amazon businesses to the next level."

What to expect:

  • Daily live learning sessions: Deep dive into cutting-edge Amazon success strategies with expert-led webinars.
  • Grand prize giveaway: Enter for a chance to win an exclusive grand prize valued at over $8,500, packed with essential seller tools and resources.
  • Unlock growth potential: Access exclusive content and resources to help sellers sustainably scale their business.
  • Connect and celebrate: Join an in-person wrap party in Austin, Texas, to network with fellow sellers, partners, and industry leaders.

Jungle Scout is proud to partner with industry-leading experts to provide sellers with the latest and most relevant insights. Partners include Carbon6, Data Dive, Tinuiti, Flippa, SoStocked, Fluencer Fruit, Yardline, Movley, The Branders' Brand, and Elevate.

Learn more about Amazon Seller Week.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading provider of competitive Amazon intelligence for e-commerce sellers, supporting more than $50 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help sellers manage their e-commerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Contact Information:

Cathryn Hurdle
Public Relations Strategist
press@junglescout.com
(613) 639 9067

SOURCE: Jungle Scout

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.