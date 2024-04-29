JS Operating Co: Jungle Scout Announces First-Ever Amazon Seller Week

Jungle Scout and industry experts join forces to empower Amazon sellers with actionable growth strategies for marketplace success.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Today, Jungle Scout, the leading Amazon intelligence platform for e-commerce sellers, announced the launch of Amazon Seller Week, a week-long virtual summit designed to empower entrepreneurs with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive on the Amazon marketplace.

Amazon Seller Week

"The ever-changing Amazon landscape demands constant learning for sellers to succeed," says Greg Mercer, CEO and Founder of Jungle Scout. "Amazon Seller Week bridges the knowledge gap by providing direct access to industry leaders. Sellers will gain practical tools and insights to help them reach their fullest potential and scale their Amazon businesses to the next level."

What to expect:

Daily live learning sessions: Deep dive into cutting-edge Amazon success strategies with expert-led webinars.

Deep dive into cutting-edge Amazon success strategies with expert-led webinars. Grand prize giveaway: Enter for a chance to win an exclusive grand prize valued at over $8,500, packed with essential seller tools and resources.

Enter for a chance to win an exclusive grand prize valued at over $8,500, packed with essential seller tools and resources. Unlock growth potential: Access exclusive content and resources to help sellers sustainably scale their business.

Access exclusive content and resources to help sellers sustainably scale their business. Connect and celebrate: Join an in-person wrap party in Austin, Texas, to network with fellow sellers, partners, and industry leaders.

Jungle Scout is proud to partner with industry-leading experts to provide sellers with the latest and most relevant insights. Partners include Carbon6, Data Dive, Tinuiti, Flippa, SoStocked, Fluencer Fruit, Yardline, Movley, The Branders' Brand, and Elevate.

Learn more about Amazon Seller Week.

About Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is the leading provider of competitive Amazon intelligence for e-commerce sellers, supporting more than $50 billion in annual Amazon revenue. Founded in 2015 as the first Amazon product research tool, Jungle Scout today features a full suite of best-in-class business management solutions and powerful market intelligence resources to help sellers manage their e-commerce businesses. Jungle Scout is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and supports 10 global Amazon marketplaces.

Contact Information:

Cathryn Hurdle

Public Relations Strategist

press@junglescout.com

(613) 639 9067

SOURCE: Jungle Scout

